Patrick Mahomes hilariously roasts Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift jab ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will fly to São Paulo for their 2025 NFL season opener. The NFL scheduled the first Friday night game in Brazil for the second straight season. The Chiefs will take on the LA Chargers at 8 p.m. ET at Corinthians Arena.Mahomes took a hilarious jab at Travis Kelce while addressing the media on Monday.&quot;The trainers and coaches have really done the research, and they understand what we need to do,&quot; Mahomes said.&quot;So now it's just going down there and playing football. And I think more than anything, it was just explaining to some guys how far the trip was. Some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there like last year. It's just explaining to him how the globe works.&quot;Kelce joined Taylor Swift in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during his November 2023 bye week.Mahomes and Co. are coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. They also didn't have a good preseason, losing all three games. The team has played five Super Bowls in six years, winning three, and aims to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City.Taylor Swift joins Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's 30th birthday celebrationPatrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, turned 30 on Sunday, and the couple hosted a grand party in Nashville. Taylor Swift, who got engaged to Travis Kelce on Tuesday, attended the celebration. She wore a black dress with her hair over one shoulder.Brittany posted a wholesome reaction to Swift and Kelce's engagement. She reshared the couple's post on her Instagram story with a heartwarming message.&quot;Two of the most genuine people meet &amp; fall in love. Just so happy for these two,&quot; Brittany wrote.Brittany and Swift have been friends for a long time and hang out often. Patrick Mahomes and his wife went on a double date with the newly engaged couple, attending the Cincinnati-Nebraska game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. They watched from the VIP box as the Bearcats lost 20-17.