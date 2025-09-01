  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes hilariously roasts Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift jab ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers game

Patrick Mahomes hilariously roasts Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift jab ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers game

By Nishant
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:02 GMT
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes (Imagn, Getty)
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will fly to São Paulo for their 2025 NFL season opener. The NFL scheduled the first Friday night game in Brazil for the second straight season. The Chiefs will take on the LA Chargers at 8 p.m. ET at Corinthians Arena.

Ad

Mahomes took a hilarious jab at Travis Kelce while addressing the media on Monday.

"The trainers and coaches have really done the research, and they understand what we need to do," Mahomes said.
"So now it's just going down there and playing football. And I think more than anything, it was just explaining to some guys how far the trip was. Some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there like last year. It's just explaining to him how the globe works."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kelce joined Taylor Swift in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during his November 2023 bye week.

Mahomes and Co. are coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. They also didn't have a good preseason, losing all three games. The team has played five Super Bowls in six years, winning three, and aims to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City.

Taylor Swift joins Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's 30th birthday celebration

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, turned 30 on Sunday, and the couple hosted a grand party in Nashville. Taylor Swift, who got engaged to Travis Kelce on Tuesday, attended the celebration. She wore a black dress with her hair over one shoulder.

Ad

Brittany posted a wholesome reaction to Swift and Kelce's engagement. She reshared the couple's post on her Instagram story with a heartwarming message.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Brittany wrote.

Brittany and Swift have been friends for a long time and hang out often. Patrick Mahomes and his wife went on a double date with the newly engaged couple, attending the Cincinnati-Nebraska game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. They watched from the VIP box as the Bearcats lost 20-17.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications