Patrick Mahomes reveals new family portrait with wife Brittany and three children feat. Sterling, Bronze, Golden

On Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday, Patrick Mahomes posted brand new pictures from their latest family photoshoot on Instagram. In the first picture, Brittany is wearing a long, sleeveless white lace dress.In her left arm, newborn daughter, Golden Raye, sits comfortably. She is dressed in a blue outfit with a large white bow headband. On the other hand, her elder daughter, Sterling Skye, stands on Brittany's right, wearing a white dress and a bow in her hair. In the second picture, Brittany and Patrick's son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, is in her arms.In the third picture, Brittany poses with the Chiefs quarterback.&quot;Happy 30th Babe! Love you! ❤️,&quot; he wished in the IG caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHours before her birthday, Brittany boarded a private jet decked out with pink-and-orange balloons, a pink carpet and giant “30” inflatables. She wore a white tee, pink denim pants and an orange cowgirl hat.Her closest friends, including Lyndsay Bell and Cass Greinert, joined her for the trip to Nashville. The group dined at the Twelve Thirty Club, where Taylor Swift was spotted sitting next to Brittany in a black spaghetti-strap top.Patrick Mahomes complimented Brittany's red carpet look at ESPN's &quot;The Kingdom&quot; premierePatrick Mahomes admired when Brittany Mahomes stepped onto the red carpet at ESPN’s The Kingdom premiere in Kansas City, held at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.Brittany stole the spotlight in a white cutout mini dress by De La Vali. She paired the look with strappy silver heels, a silver purse and a bracelet, keeping her hair in soft waves.Brittany posted a photo from the night with the caption:“The Kingdom&quot; Patrick responded with a heart-eyes emoji.Patrick Mahomes wore a velvet camp shirt, brown pants and sunglasses.