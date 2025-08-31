  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes reveals new family portrait with wife Brittany and three children feat. Sterling, Bronze, Golden

Patrick Mahomes reveals new family portrait with wife Brittany and three children feat. Sterling, Bronze, Golden

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 31, 2025 18:26 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes reveals new family portrait with wife Brittany and three children feat. Sterling, Bronze, Golden (Source: Imagn)

On Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday, Patrick Mahomes posted brand new pictures from their latest family photoshoot on Instagram. In the first picture, Brittany is wearing a long, sleeveless white lace dress.

Ad

In her left arm, newborn daughter, Golden Raye, sits comfortably. She is dressed in a blue outfit with a large white bow headband. On the other hand, her elder daughter, Sterling Skye, stands on Brittany's right, wearing a white dress and a bow in her hair. In the second picture, Brittany and Patrick's son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, is in her arms.

In the third picture, Brittany poses with the Chiefs quarterback.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy 30th Babe! Love you! ❤️," he wished in the IG caption.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Hours before her birthday, Brittany boarded a private jet decked out with pink-and-orange balloons, a pink carpet and giant “30” inflatables. She wore a white tee, pink denim pants and an orange cowgirl hat.

Her closest friends, including Lyndsay Bell and Cass Greinert, joined her for the trip to Nashville. The group dined at the Twelve Thirty Club, where Taylor Swift was spotted sitting next to Brittany in a black spaghetti-strap top.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes complimented Brittany's red carpet look at ESPN's "The Kingdom" premiere

Patrick Mahomes admired when Brittany Mahomes stepped onto the red carpet at ESPN’s The Kingdom premiere in Kansas City, held at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Brittany stole the spotlight in a white cutout mini dress by De La Vali. She paired the look with strappy silver heels, a silver purse and a bracelet, keeping her hair in soft waves.

Ad

Brittany posted a photo from the night with the caption:

“The Kingdom"

Patrick responded with a heart-eyes emoji.

Patrick Mahomes wore a velvet camp shirt, brown pants and sunglasses.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications