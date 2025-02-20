Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s home burglaries were their fault, NFL analyst suggests

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are coming off a Super Bowl loss but long before they lost the trophy, they were losing things in their homes. According to KMBC, the homes of both Mahomes and Kelce were targeted by burglars who stole money, luxury items, and jewelry in early October.

Despite being victims, recent comments by one NFL analyst suggested that both stars were at least partially at fault. Speaking on a February 19 edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio called it "incumbent on the players" to make sure to combat thieves.

0:03 "When it all first hit the fan, it had a just kind of a weird and ominous feel to it. ... It all really came to a boil when the news broke that both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes broken into," he said.

Mike Florio: [00:03:26] "It's incumbent on the players to take the proper steps to secure their property, to secure their homes, and to ultimately have protection available to them. Along the way, Aaron Rodgers pointed out that the league has resources available that will help players come up with effective home security plans," he said.

"Take advantage of those things. Players take advantage of it. It's free, it's available. It's there. And Rodgers says it works. Use it because you are targets. Because people know when you come and go. People know your schedule. People know who you are. And in this day and age, it's easier than ever to figure out where people live," he added. [00:04:07][40.7] PFT

Florio's comments come in the wake of seven arrests of suspects connected to the robberies. According to ABC News via Florio, the suspects came from Chile and were connected to robberies of other star athletes in addition to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce just two of five high-profile athletes targeted in 2024

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce might have been the highest-profile players targeted, but they were far from the only ones.

The KMBC report claimed that Joe Burrow, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, a Milwaukee Bucks player, and a Memphis Grizzlies player were all targeted. While the players were on television playing their games and working to win, the burglars descended on their homes.

In the case of the Milwaukee Bucks player, $1.48 million was allegedly stolen. $300,000 worth of goods were stolen from Joe Burrow. The Memphis Grizzlies player had about $1 million stolen.

Jewels were taken from all of the players and watches were taken from all but one victim.

