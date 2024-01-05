The NFL recently released the rosters for the Pro Bowl this year, and one person who many people think got snubbed is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen leads the NFL with 42 total touchdowns and the AFC by 13. He is tied with Jalen Hurts for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback with 15. He also has 3,947 passing yards this season.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd thinks that the Pro Bowl is a joke after Allen got snubbed with Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagoviloa being selected to the roster over him.

"NFL does so many things right?" Cowherd said. "The Pro Bowl is not one of them. Josh Allen leads the NFL with 42 touchdowns, didn't make the Pro Bowl if the Bills went against Miami this weekend. I think they will. Okay, Mahomes having the worst year of his career he made it to Mahomes and Josh Allen have the same number of passing touchdowns, 27."

"Allen has 15 rushing touchdowns Mahomes has zero. Josh Allen beat Mahomes had to hit his 15 more total touchdowns."

"The turnovers fairly even the team's both 10 and six Mahomes made it Allen didn't and I love Mahomes but the Bills offense scores 27 points per game. The Chiefs offense with the smartest offensive coach perhaps in our life. Andy Reid scores 22. Again, I don't know maybe the 15 extra rushing touchdowns impacted that."

"Everybody likes Mahomes, but Josh Allen has dealt with a defensive coach. He didn't have Andy Reid. They fired their OC so he's on his second OC this year. Head to head same record. He doesn't make the Oscars in Hollywood, the Emmys in television, Pro Bowls Heisman voting.

"I can't take it seriously. I can't take any of it seriously."

Snubs happen each season, but there are a few reasons why Allen may not have been named a Pro Bowler. Despite having a lot of touchdowns, he has a high number of interceptions at 16, which averages one per game. He's fumbled the ball six times, a career low, and has lost three. He's accounting for 19 total turnovers in 16 games so far.

Who are the biggest Pro Bowl snubs?

There are a few big Pro Bowl snubs every year, and this year was no different. There were a few guys more than deserving of being named to the Pro Bowl.

Some Pro Bowl snubs from this year are Josh Allen, Antoine Winfield Sr., Foyesade Oluokun, Brandon Aiyuk and Amon Ra St. Brown.

Winfield Jr. has 117 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 12 passes defended. Oluokun leads the NFL in tackles and has a chance to lead the league in that category for a second straight season.

Aiyuk and St. Brown rank as top-10 receivers in almost every category and could have easily been Pro Bowlers.

Who do you think was the biggest Pro Bowl snub this year?

