Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is the top-rated quarterback in Madden 24, and rightfully so. Mahomes is the only quarterback with a 99 rating, as he is coming off of a season where he earned his second Super Bowl victory and second MVP.

YouTube Madden content creator, TD Barrett, posted a video on his channel this morning of him previewing the Chiefs, Mahomes, Giants, and Browns.

In the episode, he highlighted how Patrick Mahomes is a cheat code in this year's installment of the video game series. He points out how mobile of a scrambler Mahomes is in this year's game.

“Mahomes is better this year than he was last year just because of the fact that like look at how you can get out of the pocket it's this is obviously just against the computer but what I think is going to make the Chiefs so dangerous is the fact that Mahomes is super super super good at getting outside the pocket."

"So, just being able to block up kind of like you used to be able to and move is back to being a thing… I think Mahomes with this scrambling ability is probably the best Mahomes we've ever seen.”

Top 5 quarterbacks in Madden 24

As mentioned above, Patrick Mahomes is the highest-rated quarterback in Madden 24. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is on the cover of this year's video game, has the third-highest overall at the position with a 94 overall.

Here are the top-five highest-rated quarterbacks in Madden 24:

#1 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), 99 OVR

#2 - Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), 95 OVR

#3 - Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), 94 OVR

#4 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), 91 OVR

#5 - Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), 88 OVR

Only four QBs have above a 90 overall in this year's game, with Hurts, the fifth-highest-rated QB, receiving an 88 overall. Just outside of the top five includes Justin Herbert (87), Dak Prescott (87), Aaron Rodgers (86), Kirk Cousins (84), and Tua Tagovailoa (83).

Many were surprised at how low Trevor Lawrence's rating was (81) given his big leap from year one to year, leading and winning a playoff game for the Jaguars.

