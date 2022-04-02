"Your job is to find a way to win the game" - Patrick Mahomes urges NFL players to stop worrying about the OT rules

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has spoken out about the changes to the NFL postseason overtime rule that have been implemented by the league recently.

The new postseason overtime rule now gives both teams a chance to possess the football. Before this rule change, the game would end in overtime if the team that possessed the football first scored a touchdown.

Mahomes had a simple message about the new rule:

"Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes."

If there is any player that understands the nuances of this rule from both sides of the coin (pun intended), it's Patrick Mahomes. In his second year in the league and first as a starter, the Chiefs were defeated by the New England Patriots in a playoff overtime game. The Patriots got the ball first in overtime and scored a touchdown on their first possession, ending the game.

Just a few months ago, Mahomes and the Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and the game went into overtime. This time, the Chiefs got the ball first in OT and proceeded to score a touchdown on their first possession, thus ending the game.

Many have clamored for the overtime rule to change, and now their wish has been granted ... at least, for the postseason.

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs represent the AFC in the conference title game?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - QB Patrick Mahomes

The mountain to the top of the AFC has become incredibly more difficult to climb with the many additions (and subtractions) to the conference. To begin with, one can solely look at the AFC West division to see a bevy of changes.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams to pair with tight end Darren Waller to make a formidable duo for the offense.

The team also signed star edge rusher Chandler Jones from the Arizona Cardinals to rush the passer opposite Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed future Hall of Fame linebacker Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa on the defensive line to put immense pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Chargers also signed cornerback J.C. Jackson from the New England Patriots to combat receivers in the AFC, such as Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs.

The Denver Broncos signed Russell Wilson to lead a talented offense that seemed to be only a quarterback away the past few seasons.

The Chiefs lost speedster (and Patrick Mahomes' deep threat) Tyreek Hill after trading him away to the Miami Dolphins for multiple picks. Despite having 12 total picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, the loss of Hill will be felt immediately.

With the many additions to the AFC West and the loss of arguably the most explosive player in the league, it won't necessarily be a total shock if the Chiefs bow out of the playoffs before reaching the conference title game.

