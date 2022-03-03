NFL Trade Rumors: Patrick Mahomes wanted by Washington Commanders in ridiculous move

Patrick Mahomes is reportedly the subject of interest from the Washington Commanders. Yes, you read that right.

With Washington in need of a new quarterback, since Taylor Heinicke is possibly seen as more of a backup, according to ESPN’s John Keim, the NFC East team reached out to all 31 NFL teams.

The Commanders enquired about the availability and the cost of each quarterback. The NFC East team is all-in on trying to snag either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, and it appears they have not stopped there.

Perhaps more startling is the fact that Washington reached out to all teams, meaning they enquired about Patrick Mahomes' availability. As one can imagine, the conversation would have been swift and not much other than the word no would have been said.

Fans go crazy over Washington's pursuit of Patrick Mahomes

Given that Mahomes only recently signed a new deal back in 2020. A 10-year deal that could earn the star quarterback up to $503 million, the Chiefs would not let anyone near their franchise quarterback.

As expected, fans lost their minds over the fact that Washington enquired about the 26-year-old.

A fan replied to the news, writing that they would like to see the Chiefs' reaction when Washington called for Mahomes' availability.

Another thing that perhaps went unnoticed was that Washington called every team to ask about the availability of their quarterbacks. This meant that a host of superstar quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow were enquired about by the Commanders.

Desperately needing a new quarterback, it looks as if Ron Rivera is pulling out all the stops to land its next franchise quarterback. With this year's draft not quarterback-heavy, the Commanders' best option is likely via trade.

Several players spring to mind with Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz, the two whose futures with their current teams are on shaky ground. Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr have also been rumored to be potentially available, so there are options for Washington.

Just what it would take to pry one of these quarterbacks away remains to be seen, but you cannot fault the Commanders' efforts in trying to make their team better.

Asking about Mahomes and the like is probably a bridge too far, but in talking to every team, they would of got a good view of the quarterback landscape and who is available and for what price.

The next couple of months loom large for several teams as they look to strengthen, with Washington clearly eyeing a new and improved quarterback for next season.

