Patrick Mahomes wants his kids to 'work hard' to chase their dreams - "They're too young now"

With two Super Bowl wins to his name, Patrick Mahomes is one of the most successful QBs in the NFL. Of course, focusing on his on-field game also draws attention to his personal matters and family.

As Mahomes continues to play in the NFL, fans continue to seek out his family and loved ones for updates.

That being said, kids might also face some expectations for following in the footsteps of their famous parents. Mahomes wants his children — Sterling and Bronze — to work hard for their dreams.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes spoke about his dreams, and how he wants his toddlers to approach the same. In the end, it might not be the same for either of them, especially since they are 'too young' right now.

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," Mahomes told PEOPLE. “Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home".

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling picked up football all on her own

Too young or not, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' daughter certainly has athletic genes. Having turned two this year, Sterling has already picked up on soccer.

As per the Kansas City Chiefs star, the two-year-old picked up soccer without them teaching her.

Furthermore, Brittany Mahomes was a soccer player before she started working as a fitness trainer:

“We never taught her how to play soccer. She watched it from going to the Kansas City Current games with Brittany. Then we got home and all of a sudden she was kicking the soccer ball around".

Often sharing clips from their time together, Brittany and Patrick have previously shared videos of Sterling playing soccer with them.

Image Credits: Patrick Mahomes' Instagram (@patrickmahomes)

In a story shared by Patrick, the toddler was on the field, making her way to the goal with enthusiasm. While this is just the beginning for Sterling Skye, the couple seemed excited about her picking up soccer.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Brittany, popular on social media as well, also shared a clip of Sterling practicing her skills with a soccer ball at the side.

