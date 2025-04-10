Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany calls day out to Cinderella’s Castle with her kids “the best trip ever”

Brittany Mahomes was elated over her Disney trip with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and their children. The getaway involved moments at Cinderella's Castle, where the family spent quality time together.

Patrick and Brittany have three children - Sterling Skye, Bronze (Patrick Lavon Mahomes III) and Golden Raye.

The Disney adventure was shared on social media on Wednesday, when Miranda Hogue, a friend of the family, posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram.

The snaps depicted the Mahomes family and Miranda's family having fun at the theme park attractions, playing with Mickey Mouse, and relaxing at the pool.

"The best trip EVER with my people," Mahomes wrote on Miranda's post.

Brittany Mahomes comment on IG post

The caption of the post read:

"✨bibbidi bobbidi boo✨ had the most magical time at Disney with the cutest crew!!! if I had to choose a princess, i might have to go with sleeping beauty though ????????????Who are you choosing?"

The Mahomes family connection to Miranda Hogue stems from Patrick's college days, as Miranda is married to Summit Hogue, Patrick's former schoolmate at Texas Tech University.

Family adventures continue during Patrick Mahomes' offseason

This Disney trip is added to a string of family excursions for the Mahomes family.

Patrick and Brittany watched an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. They had front-row seats to witness former Mavs star Luka Doncic come back to play against his former team.

Patrick Mahomes saw his team get defeated 112-97 as Doncic put on a masterful 45 points against his old team. Post the game, Doncic even hugged Mahomes in a gesture of camaraderie.

Patrick has been splitting his offseason time between sporting events and family activities.

A few days ago, the couple's son, Bronze, announced his "real name" in a video posted on Brittany's Instagram stories.

Patrick Mahomes' Instagram story

When questioned about his name, the boy initially replied with "Bronzie" before properly saying "Patrick Mahomes III" while holding up three fingers.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

