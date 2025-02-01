  • home icon
  • Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany captures adorable play time with daughter Sterling, son Bronze

By Devika Pawar
Modified Feb 01, 2025 18:04 GMT
Patrick Mahomes is all ready to make NFL history during the Kansas City Cheifs' Super Bowl Clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Mahomes family is there to support the star quarterback, always there to cheer at games.

However, before the Super Bowl week officially begins, Mahomes' wife Brittany is spending some downtime at home with their children: Sterling Skye, Bronze and Golden Raye.

Right after the regular season wrapped up, Mahomes and Brittany welcomed their third daughter Golden on January 12.

Since then, the Chiefs have won the AFC title after a thrilling 32-19 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sterling and Bronze, of course, are focused on playing with their parents at home. Sterling, driving a toy, was zooming around the house with Bronze on the backseat. The children were dressed in adorable pajamas, talking to their mom as she filmed a video.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife Brittany captures son Bronze and daughter Sterling playing at home [Image credit: @brittanylynne IG]
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany captures son Bronze and daughter Sterling playing at home [Image credit: @brittanylynne IG]

Brittany, seemingly talking to Mahomes (who she tagged in her story), said:

"When you wake up and see this, how adorable."

Earlier this week, the couple stepped out for a family outing in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany step out with children ahead of Super Bowl [Image credit: @brittanylynne IG]
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany step out with children ahead of Super Bowl [Image credit: @brittanylynne IG]

The family is yet to reveal baby Golden's face, protecting their baby's privacy for the initial few weeks.

Edited by Aman Kashyap
