Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany celebrates her commitment to breastfeeding after third child Golden Raye's birth

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their third child, daughter Golden Raye, in Jan. 2025. The couple has yet to reveal a photo of their infant daughter, but Brittany Mahomes is celebrating a major postpartum milestone.

On Monday, the mom-of-three celebrated her successful breastfeeding journey. She shared a photo of her freezer filled with milk and added a caption expressing her pride in her ability to do so.

"something I'm very proud of," Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram Story

Brittany Mahomes shared her significant motherhood accomplishment. (Credits: IG/Brittany Mahomes)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced they were expecting their third child last summer. At that point, the couple was already parents to four-year-old daughter Sterling and two-year-old son Bronze.

Their daughter, Golden Raye, was born on Jan. 12, 2025, during the Kansas City Chiefs's first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany isn't in a rush to share photos of newborn daughter Golden

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are cautious about sharing photos of their children after they are born. The couple didn't share pictures of their older children, Sterling and Bronze, until they were a few months old. In the case of their youngest daughter, Golden, they may be waiting even longer.

Last week, Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of herself working out with her trainer. Her daughter was in a stroller while her trainer's baby was in a rocking chair. Some of Mahomes's followers thought the trainer's baby was Golden Mahomes and thought she had decided to show her daughter in a photo.

The Kansas City Current co-owner quickly rebutted that thought and revealed that she won't share pictures of her baby girl anytime soon.

"Golden is in the stroller. You can't see her, and won't for a while,"-Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram Story on March 5, 2025

While she hasn't shared a photo of her youngest child yet, Brittany Mahomes has shared photos of her and Patrick Mahomes's two older children, including a birthday shout-out to daughter Sterling at the end of February.

