Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany dresses in stunning bodycon dress as couple raises $1,508,000 with '15 and the Mahomies'

Patrick Mahomes has had several reasons to celebrate the last few days. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to a dominating 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and on Monday hosted his annual charity gala. Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany held the 6th annual "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" event on Monday night. The foundation raises money to benefit local organizations that are centered around helping children.This year, the "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" raised $1,508,000 for local charities. The foundation's Instagram account shared images of the moment the grand total was announced. Twenty local charities were then invited on stage and granted their portion of the funds. Photo from the "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" event that raised over one million dollars. (Photo via 15 and the Mahomies Instagram)For the annual gala, Brittany Mahomes wore a gray, figure-fitting gown with rouching in the middle. Photos of Brittany's look for the evening were shared on the foundation's Instagram page as well as by the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy, were in attendance for the event, showing their support for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany celebrated "Red Friday" with Abercrombie partnershipPatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start to the season after an 0-2 start. The Chiefs have gained momentum in recent weeks and are now 4-3 and tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for second in the AFC West division rankings. The Kansas City Chiefs fan base celebrates each game week by participating in "Red Friday" where the city and their fans all wear red. It has become a tradition for the organization and Brittany Mahomes recently marked the occasion with a partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch. She shared photos in a post on Instagram of her wearing Chiefs inspired clothing from the brand. Encouraging her 2.1 million followers to check out the clothes for their next game day outfit. Brittany Mahomes often shares her gameday looks with her followers on Instagram. Making her gameday style part of her social media content.