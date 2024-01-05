Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany gets labeled as ‘genuinely unpleasant’ by waitress for not tipping

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been subject to constant criticism. The two-time Super Bowl champion faced backlash after criticizing game officials when Kadarius Toney’s touchdown off a Travis Kelce lateral was nullified due to an offside call on the receiver.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes is receiving dissent from fans for trying to advance her brand while taking commissions for her clothes. The negativity toward the mother of two continues as a service employee accused her of not tipping.

Waitress called out Patrick Mahomes’ wife for leaving a $0 tip

In a TikTok video posted in November, a former 1 Hotel West Hollywood employee claimed that Brittany Mahomes and some friends went there to shop for wedding dresses.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife and her companions went to a restaurant where the female speaking on the video worked.

She stitched her video with an introduction from another TikTok user who realized:

“Today I realized the world doesn’t like Brittany Mahomes not because she’s annoying…”

She went on to narrate her experience with the female Mahomes:

“She ran up with over a hundred-dollar tab. She was with her whole posse. Patrick (Mahomes) was not there. But I believe their tab was well over 100 dollars, maybe like 130, zero-dollar tip.

“And that happens sometimes so I was willing to let the first one slide and maybe she just didn’t like me, maybe it was something I said. But they were there for almost a week, I think, and did not tip a single one of our staff. And not only did she not tip, she was genuinely unpleasant.”

However, it’s just one side of the story, and Patrick Mahomes’ romantic partner since high school has the right to state her case. But if this story is true, Brittany Mahomes can learn much from former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, who left a $5,000 tip on a $3.20 tab.

Brittany Mahomes need not follow Johnson’s example by the letter. However, someone with a $10 million net worth could shell out some money as additional income for service employees like servers.

Patrick Mahomes gets additional rest before the playoffs

While Brittany Mahomes’ list of haters increases, her husband is gearing up for another playoff berth. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs clinched their postseason spot after winning 25-17 in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, he will be one of the Chiefs starters who will skip their season finale versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Blaine Gabbert will take over from Mahomes in the non-bearing game, giving the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player more time to recuperate from the hits he received during the regular season.