Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany gives glimpse into another postpartum vacation with her close pal

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has taken some time out from her busy schedule to enjoy a vacation with her friend. She is active on social media and, from time to time, updates her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her day-to-day life.

During this NFL offseason, Brittany is having a great time with her friend, Miranda Hogue. She posted a picture of herself and Miranda, enjoying drinks while on vacation, on her Instagram handle, along with the caption that reads:

"Cheers to another vacay with my girl @momentswithmiranda_"

Still from Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

Brittany Mahomes gave birth to her third baby at the start of the year. The Mahomes couple has a baby girl named Golden Raye. A few months after her birth, her mother is enjoying a well-deserved postpartum vacation.

This season was tough for the Chiefs quarterback as they missed the chance to win a third consecutive Super Bowl championship in February. However, in the offseason, the couple are having a good time together.

They even celebrated the fourth birthday of their elder daughter, Sterling Skye, earlier this year. On Feb. 21, Patrick and Brittany put out a joint post on their Instagram handle to celebrate the big day. Along with that, Brittany even wrote an emotional message for her daughter.

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever," she wrote. "I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!

"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!"

The couple is happily blessed with three kids and Brittany often shares pictures of her kids on her Instagram handle.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany surprise the Chiefs QB's mother with a house

Earlier this week, Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, shared a post on her Instagram handle revealing a new house. She was reportedly gifted the house by Jackson, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Randi shared a glimpse of her new beautiful house on her Instagram handle along with a caption in which she thanked her kids for the "incredible blessing." She wrote:

"Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing."

Patrick Mahomes' mother styled in a white top and black pants while posing in front of her new house. She shared two pictures of herself revealing the house to the people.

