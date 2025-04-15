Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany gushes over one person she’s "obsessed" with (and it's not Chief's QB)

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has spent time with her kids during this NFL offseason. On Monday, the co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs shared several pictures of her elder daughter, Sterling Skye, having a good time enjoying fishing.
Brittany Mahomes posted a series of stories on her social media account, along with a caption where she expressed being obsessed with her baby girl.
"I'm just obsessed with her," she wrote in the IG Story.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' four-year-old daughter was seen with a fish in her hand in the adorable pictures shared by the NFL star's wife. The little girl wore a beautiful light pink dress with a floral design, giving off a cool, summery vibe.
She was also carrying a baby carrier matching the design of her dress and holding a plastic doll in it. She wore white shoes for the outing with her mother. Sterling Skye posed on a dock with a bright smile as she showed off the small fish in her hand.
Brittany Mahomes posted another picture of Sterling with the caption that reads:
"Catching fish, baby and all 🤣"
In February, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany celebrated the fourth birthday of their elder daughter Sterling. Brittany had an emotional message for her daughter on the big day in the caption of the IG post.
"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!"
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have been blessed with three kids, including two daughters and a son. Their younger daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, was born on January 12, 2025, while their second-born, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, was born in 2022 and Sterling was born in 2021.
Brittany Mahomes rediscovers the joy of working out "Endless things you can do"
Brittany welcomed her daughter just three months ago, and she was quick to hit the gym and focus on her health. On Monday, she posted a Boomerang on her Instagram Story of her gym session, and in the caption, she talked about the "fun" she can have in the gym.
"I forgot how fun gyms are 🤣 endless amount of things you can do."
Being a sports player herself, Brittany is more focused on her health and fitness and often shares glimpses of her gym sessions on her social media handle. She played soccer at the collegiate level at the University of Texas at Tyler, in the forward position.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.