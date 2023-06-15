Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany left in disbelief after unexpected encounter with a snake during casual outing

A black snake made its way to the property of Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who captured the instance on her camera and posted it on her Instagram story.

Brittany Mahomes, who has always been protective of her family's personal life, was quick to notice the serpent while she was taking a stroll. She saw the long lanky snake moving on the concrete floor. Like any other person, she was confused at the sight of the snake and decided to show it to her fans.

Image credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is known for sharing daily updates about her family on social media. The mother of two likes to give glimpses of her children to her fans. Often, Sterling and Bronze appear on her Instagram story, being adorable or making a mess.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a blast at a recent Luke Combs concert

After winning his second Super Bowl ring, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs went on a celebratory spree. He drank beer during the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, attended the MET Gala with his wife, went to the races at Kentucky Derby, visited the White House, and enjoyed a Luke Combs concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes even got the chance to go on stage and shotgun a beer with Combs in front of thousands of applauding fans.

Mahomes will now get ready for another season where he will aim to win the Super Bowl. The 27-year-old is on a trajectory to match the success of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Mahomes draws a lot of inspiration from the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback because of his ability to play in the league for the longest time. He wants to emulate the success Tom Brady has had in his professional career.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on August 13.

