Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany makes statement in neon pink athleisure as she hits gym for postpartum fitness

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany caused a buzz with her post-baby fitness routine just two months after giving birth to her third child, Golden Raye Mahomes, on Jan. 12. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared the progress she's made in vibrant neon pink gym wear on social media.

Along with her husband, Brittany has made a name for herself as a fitness businesswoman and sports franchise owner.

She shared a mirror selfie video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday of her all-pink workout gear.

"How much pink is too much pink?" Brittany wrote.

Brittany Mahomes's IG STORY

This is not the first time Brittany has been to the gym after having Golden. She shared another gym moment with her newborn on March 4, referring to her as her "fav workout partner.".

Patrick Mahomes' wife is committed to her health

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Brittany Mahomes has been outspoken about her commitment to physical health.

"I always say that being consistent at the gym and taking care of my body is what keeps me the best version of myself," Brittany said in May 2024, via PEOPLE.

Her workout routine normally consists of squats, glute kickbacks and low-impact activities that she's modified through several physical challenges.

Brittany showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs game six days after she gave birth. She has also been open about physical recovery struggles, once advising followers to "take care of your pelvic floor, seriously."

The Mahomes family's recent social media updates feature them taking their eldest children, Sterling and Bronze, to a theme park. They watched the Kansas City Current games together in matching outfits and collaborated on a mystery project, which Brittany leaked its details on social media on Tuesday.

Her gym appearance follows playful social media posts, including one where she featured Patrick Mahomes smiling and captioned: "He loves work days with me."

