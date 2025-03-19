Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany teases special project while capturing ‘work days’ moment with Chiefs QB

Brittany Mahomes posted a clip of her husband, Patrick Mahomes, to Instagram on Tuesday along with a short message for him. The picture was taken from the set of an upcoming project by 1UP Sports Marketing, featuring Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. She wrote:

Ad

“He loves work days with me.”

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes shoot for a new project with 1UP Sports Marketing group (Credits: @brittanylynne Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Britanny also shared a story by 1UP Sports Marketing featuring the couple on set. Although it isn’t clear what this new project is about, the smile on Mahomes’ face indicates that he was happy during the filming.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback took a long hiatus from the media spotlight for almost a month following his team’s loss at Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 40-22 loss was nothing short of a disappointment for Mahomes, who was sacked six times without any blitz attempts.

Since then, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have taken some time off during the offseason to recover from their disappointing performance. While teammate Travis Kelce recently made a short public appearance with his pop icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in New York, Mahomes started by hitting the gym to restart his training sessions. Now, he's back to doing commercials.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes has been a client of 1UP Sports Marketing since 2018, which specializes in marketing and branding services related to sports athletes. In the last seven years, Mahomes has become a prominent face of American football, leading to nearly 15 endorsements, including brands like Adidas, Oakley, GQ, Head & Shoulders, Subway, Fortnite, and SKIMS.

CEO Jacquelyn Dahl calls Patrick Mahomes the unicorn of American football

With five Super Bowl appearances in the last seven seasons, Patrick Mahomes has become the face of American football today. During an appearance on NBC on Mar. 9, founder and CEO of 1UP Sports Marketing, Jacquelyn Dahl, praised Mahomes’ star power and said:

Ad

“I’d like to say that he’s a unicorn because he truly is … He’s a generational talent on the field, a generational talent from a marketing and off-the-field standpoint, so it makes my job very easy. But, more than anything, he’s a one-of-a-kind human being with an incredible wife.”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, has also been part of multiple commercials, both with and without her husband. Last year, she was featured in a promotional campaign for the energy drink Alani Nu’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice flavor. In 2023, Brittany and her family were the faces of SKIMS’ annual holiday collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.