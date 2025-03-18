Taylor Swift styled $5090 Gucci, Dior outfit for NYC date night with Travis Kelce: Report

The night of Super Bowl LIX was forgettable for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift. While Kelce had a poor outing with just four receptions for 39 yards, Swift was booed by the fans when she appeared on the jumbotron.

The star duo has taken a step back from the spotlight and their busy schedules. While Kelce awaits the beginning of his summer training session, Swift finished her long Eras Tour last year. However, they were recently spotted in New York, where they arrived at Del Frisco's Grille for a reported date night last Friday.

In the photographs taken of Swift, she appeared in one of her go-to date night combos —an oversized overcoat/blazer with a mini skirt.

She wore a grey blazer with a black miniskirt and complemented her look with accessories from brands such as Gucci and Dior.

Swift was carrying a small D-Journey bag in crinkled calfskin, which is priced at $4,000 on Dior’s official website. The bag is small enough to hold essentials like a phone, wallet, sunglasses, and lipstick.

She also wore a pair of black Gucci Walma knotted padded patent-leather sandals, which are priced at $1,090 on net-a-porter.com.

Kelce sported a similar color scheme. He wore a grey jacket over a white T-shirt and denim. He accessorized with sunglasses while carrying an unshaven beard.

Before this, he was spotted on March 10 in a video shared by Deuxmoi on Instagram. It was his first public appearance in nearly a month. Kelce has made sporadic public appearances with his girlfriend since the Super Bowl LIX loss.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy their offseason break in solitude

Since then, the couple has been laying low in Kansas City at Kelce’s residence, a close source revealed to Us Weekly. The insider said,

“Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now,” and added, “They’ve been laying low in Kansas City.”

The source further revealed that the couple went skiing in Park City to enjoy a vacation.

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together, and letting the rest of the world go for a bit.”

The insider also mentioned that Kelce hosted a small gathering at his residence on Thursday night, partying with four of his friends and Swift.

