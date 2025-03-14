Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ‘taking it easy’ with their relationship by ‘laying low’ in KC: Report

It has been almost a month since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's offseason started, and fans have been wondering how the couple has been spending time. It has come to light that the couple has decided to "lay low" in Kansas City.

On Friday, US Weekly released a report in which an unnamed source reported that Kelce and Swift have been "taking it easy" with how they spend their offseason. Even though the couple has kept out of public sight, the two have "been traveling" to different places quite often.

"Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now. They’ve been laying low in Kansas City. They went to Park City to go skiing. They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit," the unnamed insider said.

On Thursday, Kelce and Swift were spotted dining out with their friends at the Crane Club in New York. The source further shared details about the couple's NYC dinner date, claiming that the two had a "great time" together.

“Travis and four of his friends arrived. Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time," the source said.

Taylor Swift received criticism from Bill Maher for her relationship with Travis Kelce

Earlier this month, talk show host Bill Maher questioned Taylor Swift's loyalty to Travis Kelce while making a controversial statement. It was during an episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," where he called out Donald Trump's diplomatic policies with a Taylor Swift-reference.

“This world is so upside down now. It took [President] Trump three weeks to break up with Ukraine, Mexico and Canada. And yet, Taylor Swift has the same boyfriend for over a year," Maher said.

Before Maher, Stephen A. Smith made headlines for teasing Kelce's dating history while sharing his opinion on the tight end's relationship with Swift.

