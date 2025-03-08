Bill Maher questions Taylor Swift’s loyalty to Travis Kelce as couple’s 2nd anniversary nears

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will celebrate their second anniversary in a few months. Having been together since Aug. 2023, fans never miss an opportunity to praise the couple's loyalty to each other. Recently, talk show host Bill Maher made headlines when he questioned Swift's loyalty to Kelce.

In Friday's episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher" show, the host fired shots at Taylor Swift in addition to a controversial jab at Donald Trump. Maher criticized the diplomatic policies of Trump with a reference to Swift's relationship with Kelce and said:

“This world is so upside down now. It took [President] Trump three weeks to break up with Ukraine, Mexico and Canada. And yet, Taylor Swift has the same boyfriend for over a year.”

Almost a day before Bill Maher took a jab at Taylor Swift, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith teased Travis Kelce's dating history during his appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday. Sharing his take on whether or not the couple would get married in 2025, Smith said:

"I'm scared to get this wrong. Travis Kelce, that's my dawg. I got to tell you: a lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift's a different animal. She looks good. She's incredibly talented. And she's worth about a billion (dollars). We're going to guess a 'yes' on this one."

Travis Kelce's dad Ed opened up about TE embracing everyday life with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have one of the most famous celebrity relationships. After more than a year of dating, the couple has adjusted to a more normal relationship, like a typical couple. The couple's relationship update came through Kelce's dad, Ed, who shed light on the same in an interview with "Nine News" last month.

"I think they really, really enjoy each other's company. They've had a whirlwind romance, you know? They finally have time like a normal couple. Girl, she's not doing the heiress turn. He's not playing football. Just to exhale. Not as though—certainly—the relationship, on either one of their parts, is because of what the other does," Ed said.

Following Ed's viral statement, comedian Bruce Vilanch made headlines for highlighting his "alarming" resemblance to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna. Vilanch confessed that many of Donna's fans have often confused him for Donna.

