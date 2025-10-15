Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany pays subtle tribute to celebrate Chiefs QB's 'AFC Offensive Player of the Week' award

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions in primetime on Sunday. The Chiefs quarterback was honored this week for his performance when he was named &quot;AFC Offensive Player of the Year.&quot;Brittany Mahomes subtly honored the quarterback on his latest accolade by resharing the Kansas City Chiefs post announcing the news. Brittany Mahomes gave a nod to her husband on his latest achievement. (Photo via Brittany Mahome' Instagram Story)Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes and threw 257 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes also rushed for 32 yards and another touchdown. So far this season, the 30-yaer-old quarterback has completed 138 of 213 attempted passes and thrown for 1,514 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Mahomes has also rushed on 38 attempts for a total of 222 yards and four touchdowns. After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now back to 3-3 on the season, one game back in the AFC West divisional standings. Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared gameday style after win over LionsAfter Sunday's big win over the Detroit Lions, Brittany Mahomes celebrated by sharing a post on Instagram. She included photos of her gameday look for the primetime matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. Brittany Mahomes wore a white, long-sleeved corset top. She paired the look with custom light washed jeans that feature Patrick Mahomes' No. 15 jersey number, a football, the Kansas City Chiefs logo and helmet, and a section and seat number at Arrowhead Stadium. She completed her look with a small red handbag and white heels. Brittany posed for the photos inside the stadium.&quot;W💯&quot; Brittany Mahomes captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrittany Mahomes shares her gameday look each week as she attends Kansas City Chiefs games to support Patrick Mahomes. Brittany also recently partnered with Abercrombie &amp; Fitch to showcase their new line of NFL inspired clothing for fans. She modeled the Kansas City chiefs line of apparel and shared the photos in Instagram encouraging fans of the team to get their very own piece from the collection.