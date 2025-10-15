  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany pays subtle tribute to celebrate Chiefs QB's 'AFC Offensive Player of the Week' award

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany pays subtle tribute to celebrate Chiefs QB's 'AFC Offensive Player of the Week' award

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 15, 2025 19:10 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received another personal achievement. - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions in primetime on Sunday. The Chiefs quarterback was honored this week for his performance when he was named "AFC Offensive Player of the Year."

Brittany Mahomes subtly honored the quarterback on his latest accolade by resharing the Kansas City Chiefs post announcing the news.

Brittany Mahomes gave a nod to her husband on his latest achievement. (Photo via Brittany Mahome' Instagram Story)
Brittany Mahomes gave a nod to her husband on his latest achievement. (Photo via Brittany Mahome' Instagram Story)

Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes and threw 257 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes also rushed for 32 yards and another touchdown. So far this season, the 30-yaer-old quarterback has completed 138 of 213 attempted passes and thrown for 1,514 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Mahomes has also rushed on 38 attempts for a total of 222 yards and four touchdowns.

After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now back to 3-3 on the season, one game back in the AFC West divisional standings.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared gameday style after win over Lions

After Sunday's big win over the Detroit Lions, Brittany Mahomes celebrated by sharing a post on Instagram. She included photos of her gameday look for the primetime matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany Mahomes wore a white, long-sleeved corset top. She paired the look with custom light washed jeans that feature Patrick Mahomes' No. 15 jersey number, a football, the Kansas City Chiefs logo and helmet, and a section and seat number at Arrowhead Stadium.

She completed her look with a small red handbag and white heels. Brittany posed for the photos inside the stadium.

"W💯" Brittany Mahomes captioned the Instagram post.
Brittany Mahomes shares her gameday look each week as she attends Kansas City Chiefs games to support Patrick Mahomes. Brittany also recently partnered with Abercrombie & Fitch to showcase their new line of NFL inspired clothing for fans.

She modeled the Kansas City chiefs line of apparel and shared the photos in Instagram encouraging fans of the team to get their very own piece from the collection.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

