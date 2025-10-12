Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shows off loyalty to co-owned NWSL team 1 day before cheering for Chiefs’ Week 6 game vs Lions

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was all in for the Kansas City Current, the National Women’s Soccer League team she co-owns with her husband, by cheering them on in person on Saturday, one day before the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Current garnered a 2-0 win over Gotham FC. The victory improved their record to 20-2-2, which gave them the top place in league standings with 62 points.

Brittany, a former soccer player herself, was in the stands showing her excitement before the game as she posted an Instagram story of the field with the caption:

“LETS GOOOOOOO @kccurrent.”

Brittany Mahomes' IG story

The first goal came in the 33rd minute after a well-worked corner, as Lo’eau LaBonta delivered a cross back into the box. Forward Bia Zaneratto rose to meet it with a powerful header, scoring her seventh goal of the season.

Just minutes into the second half, Zaneratto came in with a perfectly timed assist. She won a loose ball in the attacking third and slipped a pass to Temwa Chawinga, who calmly slotted it past the keeper for her league-leading 15th goal of the season.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes on Taylor Swift’s new album

Brittany Mahomes showed love for Taylor Swift’s latest release, “The Life of a Showgirl.” On Monday, she shared an Instagram story featuring the album’s bright orange package, which includes a standard edition vinyl and a handwritten note from Swift herself. Brittany captioned the post:

"@taylorswift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it!"

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story (Image via @brittantlynne/Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the football side of things, the Detroit Lions will try to win their fifth game in a row on Sunday. The team is coming off a 37-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and is now 4-1 this season. It's in first place in the NFC North and have won two of its three road games.

The Chiefs lost 31-28 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. They are 2-3 in third place in the AFC West. The team leads the all-time series 9-6 and is the slight favorite by 2.5 points. The over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,237 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions through five games this season. He has also rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

