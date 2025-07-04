Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, received a sweet message from Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, on OWYN's protein shakes. On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's wife shared a video on her Instagram account, reviewing Brittany’s newly launched company's product.

Emily was impressed with the protein shakes.

"Brit, you killed it, girl," she said.

Brittany Mahomes reacted to Emily’s post by resharing her video on her Instagram story with a heart-hand emoji.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reacts as Emily Mayfield reviews product from SI Swimsuit model's new brand, OWYN/@brittanylynne

Patrick Mahomes' wife's OWYN protein shakes are available at Target. She posted a video with her kids on Instagram in May.

"Kickstarting my workouts on busy mornings just got easier. @liveowyn Double Shot Protein Coffee Shakes are now available at @target ! #owynpartner," she wrote in the caption.

This week, Brittany Mahomes sent the promotional PR box of OWYN to Emily and to Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige Loren.

Patrick Mahomes' wife sent a heartfelt post on Father’s Day for the Chiefs QB

On June 15, Brittany Mahomes shared a few snaps featuring Patrick Mahomes with her kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message on Father’s Day. She posted an adorable family picture in the first snap.

"Happy Father’s Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal most fun dad everrrrrr! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you," she wrote:

The Mahomes family posed in all-white outfits. Brittany wore a white lace dress, while the Chiefs QB wore a white polo and light faded jeans. Their kids, Sterling and Bronze, were standing with their parents while Brittany was carrying their younger daughter, Golden, who wore a beautiful white bow.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have been together since their high school days. They were in a long-distance relationship while in college. He proposed to her in September 2020, and the same month, they announced that they were expecting a child. In 2021, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Sterling, and a year later, they tied the knot.

In 2022, they were blessed with a second child, Bronze, and earlier this year welcomed their younger daughter, Golden.

