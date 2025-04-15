Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reminds fans why she loves the gym

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a brief update on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, posting a boomerang of her gym setup. The post signaled a return to one of her earliest passions: fitness.
A former collegiate soccer player and certified trainer, Brittany has remained active in fitness even after retiring in 2017. She captioned the post:
“I forgot how fun gyms are 🤣 endless amount of things you can do 😎😅.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
In addition to her fitness work, the 29-year-old holds a key role in the National Women’s Soccer League as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. The franchise was granted in late 2020 following the relocation of Utah Royals FC. Since then, she’s remained actively involved in the team’s development, including its rebrand and stadium planning efforts.
On Monday, Brittany also gave fans a look at her daughter Sterling’s growing interest via Instagram stories. The four-year-old was seen fishing while carrying a doll in a floral baby carrier.
Married to Patrick Mahomes since March 2022, Brittany continues to balance roles as a mother of three, fitness entrepreneur, and executive in women’s professional sports.
Brittany Mahomes congratulates Shane Buechele and Paige on daughter’s birth
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige, welcomed their first child, daughter Blaize Haven Buechele, on April 1. Buechele, now playing for the Bills, received warm reactions from his former teammates.
Brittany Mahomes responded to their April 3 Instagram post, writing:
“Oh my goodness sakes, she’s precious, love you guys!!!” alongside emotional emojis.
Chiefs Tight end Travis Kelce also liked the post. Both Mahomes and Kelce have maintained a close relationship with the Buecheles since their time together in KC.
Buechele currently serves as the Bills’ third-string quarterback.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles