Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a brief update on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, posting a boomerang of her gym setup. The post signaled a return to one of her earliest passions: fitness.

Ad

A former collegiate soccer player and certified trainer, Brittany has remained active in fitness even after retiring in 2017. She captioned the post:

“I forgot how fun gyms are 🤣 endless amount of things you can do 😎😅.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reminds fans why she loves the gym, Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In addition to her fitness work, the 29-year-old holds a key role in the National Women’s Soccer League as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. The franchise was granted in late 2020 following the relocation of Utah Royals FC. Since then, she’s remained actively involved in the team’s development, including its rebrand and stadium planning efforts.

Ad

Trending

On Monday, Brittany also gave fans a look at her daughter Sterling’s growing interest via Instagram stories. The four-year-old was seen fishing while carrying a doll in a floral baby carrier.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reminds fans why she loves the gym

Married to Patrick Mahomes since March 2022, Brittany continues to balance roles as a mother of three, fitness entrepreneur, and executive in women’s professional sports.

Ad

Brittany Mahomes congratulates Shane Buechele and Paige on daughter’s birth

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige, welcomed their first child, daughter Blaize Haven Buechele, on April 1. Buechele, now playing for the Bills, received warm reactions from his former teammates.

Brittany Mahomes responded to their April 3 Instagram post, writing:

“Oh my goodness sakes, she’s precious, love you guys!!!” alongside emotional emojis.

Ad

Ad

Brittany Mahomes congratulates Shane Buechele and Paige on daughter’s birth, Instagram

Chiefs Tight end Travis Kelce also liked the post. Both Mahomes and Kelce have maintained a close relationship with the Buecheles since their time together in KC.

Buechele currently serves as the Bills’ third-string quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles