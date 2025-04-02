Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 5-word message as Chiefs QB's foundation champions childhood literacy

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, love their Kansas City community and often engage in activities to support it. Fresh off his post-Super Bowl break, the Mahomes took on a task to promote literacy in the community.

Ad

The event was organized by the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, an initiative by the Mahomes couple for their charitable work. Brittany Mahomes shared a clip on her Instagram story on Monday with a special message for her husband:

“My guy doing good things.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes' IG status

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The story was originally shared on the IG story of the 15 and the Mahomies account. The post included clips and photos from the event, which featured over 3,000 students in the program.

Ad

Trending

Studies show that students who do not study regularly are more likely to drop out of high school. So, the program aimed to encourage students to read for at least 15 minutes a day. To achieve this goal, the Mahomes partnered with KMBC 9 Cares for Kids and the Lead to Read program. This was the third annual Reading Rally event.

Patrick Mahomes was the chief guest at the event and emphasized the importance of reading for everyone.

Ad

“Reading is in every aspect of life,” Mahomes said. “If you're a quarterback, if you're a doctor, whatever your dream is, you're going to have to read.

Ad

“You have to continue to practice just like you do in sports or when you practice playing video games. Whatever you do, if you continue to practice reading, you’ll get better and better, and one day, you will be a great reader.”

Patrick Mahomes shares Super Bowl LIX loss with kids to convey a lesson

Patrick Mahomes then shared another life lesson, drawing from his personal experiences. He spoke about his team’s Super Bowl LIX loss against the Eagles in February to highlight the importance of overcoming adversity.

Ad

“Just like us losing the Super Bowl this year, there are things you can take from that in order to be even better,” Mahomes said.

“Don’t let a bad thing or a bad moment or a bad circumstance hurt you in the long run. Learn from those things. Learn from those bad moments and become a better person because of them.”

Mahomes hasn’t made many public appearances since the Super Bowl. He has also changed his hairstyle, letting go of his mohawk look.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.