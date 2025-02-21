Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares daughter Sterling's adorable 'big sister' moment

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes took in a heartwarming moment between her daughters Sterling and Golden. The video posted on Instagram Stories depicts Sterling rocking her baby sister's stroller gently.

Brittany, 29, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed Golden Raye on Jan. 12. The couple shared news of her arrival in a black-and-white Instagram photo that showed their newborn's little feet above a wooden name sign.

The most recent sibling encounter was uploaded on Friday, one day following Sterling's fourth birthday party. In the video, Sterling was seen pushing Golden's stoller as Brittany asked, "You puttin' baby sissy to sleep?"

Brittany Mahomes's IG STORY

"The best big sister 🥹," Brittany captioned the clip.

Sterling's fourth birthday party was a flamingo-themed extravaganza in the family residence. The celebration featured giant pool floaties, an infinity pool, and a special pink-colored cake with flamingos made out of fondant. Sterling wore a turquoise swimsuit with flamingo prints.

Patrick Mahomes' daughter's birthday party

The birthday party also provided fans a look at baby Golden. A picture posted by Brittany featured Sterling in a pink long-sleeve top nursing her baby sister, who was wearing a white cap and pink onesie.

"Sterling Skye is 4," Brittany wrote in a joint Instagram post with Patrick. "This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most."

Sterling's build-up to her special day was marked by her first-ever haircut with brother Bronze. Brittany chronicled the milestone on Instagram Stories, capturing sporadic clippings of blonde hair before Bronze sat down in the barber's chair.

Before Golden's birth, Brittany told PEOPLE magazine that Sterling was already testing her role as a big sister:

"Sterling has thrown out names. She wants us to name her Elsa, but we won't be doing that."

While Patrick Mahomes must be still upset from not completing a three-peat, he seemed in good spirits alongside his family, celebrating the company of the people who mean the world to him.

