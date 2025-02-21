In Pics: Patrick Mahomes' wife captures sweet moments of Sterling and Golden Raye on daughter's 4th birthday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany celebrated their oldest daughter, Sterling's fourth birthday on Thursday. In a sweet post on Instagram, the mom of three shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration, along with their newborn daughter, Golden Raye.

She wrote a heartfelt message to Sterling, calling her "sweet and kind" and how thankful she is to be her mother.

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!" Brittany captioned.

Brittany also posted sweet moments of her daughters Sterling and Golden. In one photo, she took her turn to give her baby sister a bottle.

Brittany Mahomes' photos of daughters Sterling and Golden (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

Brittany Mahomes then shared a picture of Sterling's cake. It was adorned with flamingos and palm trees while Sterling matched the cake wearing a flamingo-themed bathing suit. She also added throwback photos of her daughter throughout the years.

Additional photos from Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post for her daughter's birthday (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

Patrick then reshared the sweet photos of his daughter's big day on his Instagram Story.

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling gets birthday shoutout from his mom, Randi

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes celebrated their daughter Sterling's fourth birthday with a tropical-themed cake and celebration. Their daughter also got a sweet birthday shoutout from her grandmother, Randi Mahomes.

Randi shared a photo of herself taking a picture of Sterling using a Polaroid camera.

"Happy 4th birthday to my granddaughter Sterling Skye. I love you forever 🩷🩷🩷🩷 #oldschoolselfie #blessed #grandisgirl," Randi captioned on Thursday.

Sterling is not only Patrick and Brittany's oldest child but also Randi's oldest grandchild. The couple also has a two-year-old son, Bronze, and daughter Golden, born in January.

