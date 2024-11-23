Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares glimpse into romantic movie date with QB

Patrick Mahomes hasn't let the romance fade as the 2024 season picks up. With teams battling for a playoff spot, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) have a sure-shot seat at the table. Of course, Mahomes is making sure to spend some time off with his family when he can.

In a new Instagram update on Saturday, Brittany shared a small glimpse into their date night. The NFL power couple seemed to enjoy a movie date, with Brittany even showing off the flowers Mahomes got her.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany step out for romantic movie date (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just because flowers," Brittany wrote on her Instagram.

Trending

In another story, she wrote that no movie date would be complete without Icee and popcorn.

"Movie dates are not complete without these 2 things," Brittany captioned the story.

That being said, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third child (a girl) together. Earlier this week, Brittany shared an important health update with her followers on her Instagram story.

Brittany's health update on Instagram. (Source: Via Instagram/ brittanylynne)

Sharing a snap of her WHOOP app, Brittany revealed how she was tracking her sleep. Inching closer to her delivery date, rest is extremely important for Brittany.

"Recovery is great. Stress is low," she wrote. “I’m livinnnnnn 😎,”

Patrick Mahomes might retire to spend more time with his family

As an active NFL player, Patrick Mahomes has limited time to spend with his family during the season. While they travel with him, the quarterback still has to dedicate a lot of time to the team's commitments. Additionally, both Brittany and Mahomes have demanding schedules.

In an interview with TIME early this year, Mahomes admitted that he will know when it's time to go.

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. That would mean missing plenty of youth sporting events and other commitments."

"I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go.”

Mahomes and Brittany have been together since high school. With the 2024 NFL season underway, one can expect more updates from the Mahomes family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.