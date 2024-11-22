Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares 'great' recovery update as third pregnancy due date nears

With just weeks to go before Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcome their third child, Brittany shared a health update with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday. Preparing for the big day, she posted wellness statistics monitored by her WHOOP fitness device.

Brittany has a 99% recovery rate, which is supported by an HRV of 49, 4.7 strain, and 100% sleep performance.

"Recovery is great. Stress is low," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the screenshot, the WHOOP app showed a near-zero stress score of 0.9.

“I’m livinnnnnn 😎,” Brittany added.

Brittany Mahomes health update on Instagram. (Source: Via Instagram/ brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes announced the news of their third pregnancy in July, five months after the Chiefs QB won his third Super Bowl.

Trending

In the same month, the couple disclosed at a gender reveal party that they were having another girl.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's postpartum struggles after first and second pregnancy

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Although Brittany Mahomes has cited her third pregnancy to be the "toughest," she has faced an equal amount of struggles following her two childbirths.

In March, Brittany revealed how she had been suffering from pelvic floor issues, which resulted in a fractured back.

“Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids, please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: a girl with a fractured back," she wrote in her IG Story.

Additionally, Brittany suffered from tremendous hair loss after giving birth to a daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in 2021 and a son, Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III, in 2022.

"With every kid, the hair gets shorter. Ooop," Brittany posted in an Instagram story in July 18.

Thus, she plans to take supplements this time to minimize the hair loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.