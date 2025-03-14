  • home icon
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany shares importance of ‘one on one’ day out with daughter Sterling

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 14, 2025 20:42 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, highlighted the importance of one-on-one time with each child on Instagram on Friday. She shared a photo of herself and Patrick spending quality time with their oldest daughter, Sterling.

Brittany shared a social media photo of Patrick and Sterling getting along on a visit to a restaurant:

"Took our girl for some one on one time today 🥹🤍. If you have more than one kiddo, l advise to still make one on one time with each of them!" Brittany wrote.
Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback have three kids together: Sterling Bronze and Golden Raye, born in January.

US Weekly reported that Brittany and Patrick have been selective about posting photos of their new addition. Brittany explained that fans won't see full photos of Golden "for a while."

Patrick Mahomes and wife celebrate anniversary and Sterling's 4th birthday

Sterling turned four years old in February, with her Patrick Mahomes and Brittany calling her the "sweetest, most kind little girl ever!"

They complimented her as an older sister and wrote,

"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them."

In a 2023 E! News interview, Patrick attributed Brittany as an integral pillar in his life and career.

"She has her head on her shoulders the right way," he said. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."
The Super Bowl winner added, "Having someone that supports you every single day like I do is the reason that I am in the position that I am today."

Patrick and Brittany marked their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a candlelit dinner. Patrick posted a glimpse of the night on Instagram with the caption "3 years." Brittany shared photos of white rose petals, personal menus and white chocolate-dipped strawberries.

They started dating in high school, and the pair had been together since 2012 before they married in Maui on March 12, 2022. Their flower girl for the wedding was Sterling, as per various reports.

