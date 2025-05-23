Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany takes on personal challenge amid juggling life with three kids under 5

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are parents to three children, Sterling, Bronze and their most recent addition, baby daughter Golden. Besides their career endeavors, family life is busy for the couple of three young children who are all under five years old.

On Thursday afternoon, Brittany Mahomes shared a recent daily challenge she set for herself. The mom of three said that each afternoon when all three children are napping she is making herself do something 'beneficial.' She then went on to say she uses the time for spirituality, red light therapy or even outdoors, enjoying nature.

Brittany Mahomes shared on her Instagram Story:

"Instead of sitting on my phone while all 3 kids nap, been challenging myself to do something beneficial. Read my Bible, lay in red light, even just getting outside and listening to silence is also very calming and rejuvenating for me!"

Brittany Mahomes shared her new challenge she has set for herself each day. (Photo via Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story)

Brittany Mahomes mentioned that during her children's nap times, she would just sit on her phone. Now, she is trying to immerse herself into the world around her and be rejuvenated during her alone time.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany showed gratitude for support for foundation

Patrick Mahomes uses his platform as a three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs to pay it forward to the youth. Mahomes' "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" hosts an annual golf tournament and gala in Las Vegas to raise more support for their work.

Last weekend, the annual event took place and afterwards, Brittany Mahomes thanked everyone who attended and participated. In the Instagram post, she included photos of herself and Patrick Mahomes entering the gala. She wore a navy blue gown while the quarterback went for a pinstriped suit that he paired with loafers.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to support @15andmahomies ! Truly means the world to us to have so many amazing people that show up and support @15andmahomies 🙏🏻❤️"-Brittany wrote

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce, was in attendance, as was former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, former offensive lineman AQ Shipley, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, running back Raheem Mostert and many more.

