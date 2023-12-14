Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, welcomes Week 15 with adorable baby Sterling photo

Patrick Mahomes draws competitive fuel from Kansas City Chiefs fans who have supported him since he took over as their starting quarterback in 2018. The two-time NFL regular season and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player also gets his will to be the best from his family.

Aside from his wife, Brittany, whom he has known since high school, his children, Sterling Skye and Patrick Bronze III, are his inspirations. When he’s tending to his responsibilities with the Chiefs, Brittany takes care of their home and kids.

Brittany Mahomes shared a cute photo of her daughter with her name, Sterling Skye, on the backdrop while sporting her flowing gold locks. She became a part of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ life on Feb. 20, 2021, weighing six pounds and 11 ounces at birth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany's screenshot (Image credit: Brittany Mahomes on Instagram)

It won’t be far-fetched if she becomes an athlete because of her parents’ background. Before becoming part-owner of the Kansas City Current, she had a brief stint as a professional soccer player in Iceland.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP who also had a baseball background during his time at Whitehouse High School. Their genes have Texas Tech, Mahomes’ alma mater, believing that Sterling will become a great soccer player. That’s why they’ve offered Sterling Skye a scholarship when she was one month old.

For now, she appears in some commercials with her parents, including the one for SKIMS, owned by Kim Kardashian. That endorsement caused an uproar among football and music fans because Kardashian was a former rival of Taylor Swift, now associated with Travis Kelce.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes have spent time together in the Arrowhead Stadium suite while Kelce and Patrick Mahomes compete for the Chiefs.

Aside from Sterling Skye, the Mahomes have a younger son, Patrick “Bronze” III, who was born on Nov. 20, 2022. Despite his young age, he has been to some of his dad’s games.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a critical Week 15 showdown

Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots. While New England has a 3-10 record coming into the game, Kansas City cannot underestimate them because they are coming off a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Likewise, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense must find their groove back, primarily when they’ve scored fewer than 20 points in four of their last six games. They’ve lost those games, including consecutive defeats to the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills.

Losing to the Patriots will drop the Chiefs to 8-6 with three games left. There will be a tie for the top spot in the AFC West If the Denver Broncos bet the Detroit Lions and the Chiefs lose.