Patrick Mahomes win-loss record: 2x Super Bowl winner's NFL career stats explored

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a win-loss record of 64-16 in the NFL, which makes for an impressive 80% success rate.

If he retires right way (which is extremely unlikely), Mahomes' winning percentage would be the highest of any quarterback in NFL history. Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he served as a backup to Alex Smith after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He appeared in just one game for the Chiefs in the 2017 season, putting up a lone touchdown.

However, since that season, he has been the best player in the league, assuming the starting role in 2019 and leading the Chiefs to their first Lombardi. He has since appeared in two more Super Bowl games, winning one and losing the other, taking his career Super Bowl record to 2-1.

Which is the most famous win for Patrick Mahomes in NFL?

Two-time NFL regular season MVP Patrick Mahomes has a stellar record in the competition. The Texas Tech alum has helped change the fortunes of the Kansas City Chiefs, turning them into perennial Super Bowl attendees.

The most famous win of his career is his first Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers. That happened in his third season in the NFL and only his second as the undisputed starter in Kansas City. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. He also won Super Bowl MVP honors by throwing for 286 yards, two TDs and two picks.

Which is Patrick Mahomes' most painful loss in NFL?

Kansas City Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes is under the 20-loss threshold after his fifth year as a starter. That's a great number, no matter the era you're talking about.

Mahomes' most painful loss is likely against the GOAT, Tom Brady, in his second Super Bowl game during the 2020 NFL season. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a trip to the Super Bowl in 2020 after they finished with the AFC Conference's number-one seed and a 14-2 record.

The Kansas City Chiefs were beaten 31-9 by Brady's Buccaneers, though. Mahomes was nullified in Tampa Bay that day, as he only completed 26 passes on 49 attempts, 270 yards and two picks.

