Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, and Chris Jones was a massive part of their success. The star defensive tackle had the best season of his career and showed up in the playoffs.

The Chiefs haven't been successful in contract negotiations with Jones after losing Frank Clark in free agency. So far, the talks have not resulted in anything, and the player has missed the entire training camp.

After Andy Reid stated that the Kansas City Chiefs haven't had any contact with Jones, Mahomes was also asked about the star player's situation.

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back with the team

Here's what Patrick Mahomes said as per Nate Taylor:

"I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris I love him. We know he's preparing himself. ... I don't think anyone expected him to be out this long. He's a vital part of this organization."

Chris Jones has previously stated that he wants to retire with the Chiefs, but he wants to get paid. He is arguably the best player at his position, which is why a player like Mahomes is respecting his demand.

On his current contract, Jones is projected to earn $20 million, but he wants to earn around $30 million, similar to what Aaron Donald gets paid.

Chris Jones is unlikely to be back before Week 8

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones recently revealed on Twitter that he would be willing to sit out until Week 8 until he gets his new contract. This is a worrying sign for the Chiefs who want to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Although Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the league and can win under any circumstances, he knows that Jones' presence is very important for the team. They have many young players on the defensive side of football, and a leader like the 29-year old DT is essential for their development.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out, as season opener is just two weeks away.

