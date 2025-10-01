Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy send cheerful message celebrating Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor's engagement with GF Tiffany Hylton

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 01, 2025 18:34 GMT
Jawaan Taylor received well wishes from teammates Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy. (Photos via Jawaan Taylor's Instagram/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy recently shared their congratulations for a fellow offensive teammate. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor shared the news of his engagement to girlfriend Tiffany Hylton with a post on Instagram.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman shared a post on Tuesday announcing the engagement and how grateful he was for Hylton.

"Every prayer answered in one yes. 💍 Thank you Jesus! #Engaged 🤍🥂"-Jawaan Taylor captioned the post.
Jawaan Taylor received congratulations from teammates quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Both Kansas City Chiefs' players send their love.

"Congrats family."-Worth commented.
"Congrats!!!"-Mahomes said.
Worthy and Mahomes' comments on Jawaan Taylor's engagement. (Comments via Jawaan Taylor's Instagram post.)

Jawaan Taylor also shared a series of photos from the proposal. The offensive tackle proposed in front of a large, heart shaped floral arrangement made of red roses. "Will You Marry Me?" was on full display in the middle of the heart and a red carpet and vases of red roses lined the walkway.

Jawaan Taylor and Tiffany Hylton have been together since July 2024 and celebrated their first anniversary together this past summer.

Patrick Mahomes sent prayers to former teammate Tyreek Hill after knee injury

On Monday night, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury during the primetime matchup against the New York Jets. Hill suffered a dislocated knee which also caused ligament damage and required surgery early on Tuesday.

The injury came in the third quarter of the "Monday Night Football" game when he caught a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As he ran towards the sidelines, he fell and the knee injury was apparent to those watching.

After Hill's injury, his former teammate Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts and prayers in a post on X.

"Prayers up man (praying emoji)….."-Mahomes wrote on X.

Hill will now miss the rest of the 2025 NFL season and his future with the Miami Dolphins remains up in the air at the moment. Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes were teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs together from 2017 through the 2021 season. In March 2022, Tyreek Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

Bethany Cohen

