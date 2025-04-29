Brock Purdy's new deal has become a popular topic in the NFL during the 2025 offseason. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback, like the rest of the team, isn't coming off the best season.

Following two Super Bowl and four NFC championship games appearances in the last five seasons, the Niners couldn't maintain their level and barely won six games in 2024.

Brock Purdy's performances raised eyebrows around the NFL, with many 49ers and opposing fans saying that the quarterback isn't worth more than $50 million per season.

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson weighed in on this situation during a Tuesday appearance on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show. The 3x All-Pro CB was asked if Purdy should get a $50 million contract and he rejected that idea.

“Honestly, no. But you know what these quarterbacks are going for right now, that’s kind of like the going rate," Peterson said.

Purdy's 2024 season was different at so many levels compared to 2023. He completed 308 passes on 444 attempts in 2023, decreasing those numbers to 300 and 455 in 2024. He also threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns while being intercepted 11 times in 2023, dropping to 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024.

The 49ers have gone through some changes in the offseason, including the Deebo Samuel trade to the Washington Commanders and the additions of intriguing pieces such as QB Mac Jones, CB Tre Brown and S Jason Pinnock.

The latest offseason move came in the form of a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension for George Kittle, announced on Tuesday.

Brock Purdy's possible earnings in new 49ers contract discussed by insider

The Brock Purdy saga started during the 2024 NFL season. The quarterback isn't considered an elite playmaker by many, but the 49ers remain sold.

During a March episode of "The Insiders," Mike Garafolo revealed what the player could earn in a new deal.

"Based on recent QB contract extensions in relation to the salary cap, Brock Purdy has a strong case to make for a deal that comes close to Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year," he posted on X.

"(General Manager) John Lynch knows what’s coming and it’s that Brock Purdy deal that, at some point, is going to happen this offseason," Garafolo said. "And, I know he was the last pick in the draft. ... I know that it’s a system that people think, 'Oh, you just plug a quarterback in and he runs the system.' Oh really? Because they tried to do that with a couple of guys and it didn’t work as well as it has with Brock Purdy."

The 49ers are set to start fresh in 2025, but if this situation doesn't get solved soon, it could create some issues.

