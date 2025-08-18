Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf adds fuel to Trey Hendrickson trade rumors hinting bold moves to land superstar

Patriots executive vice president Eliot Wolf has expressed the franchise’s willingness to bring in a top player amid Trey Hendrickson trade rumors. Wolf spoke to the press on Monday before the Patriots’ practice.He admitted the team’s plan to spare no tool in closing a trade deal for a fitting player that can help the team. He said:“We’re talking to all 31 teams and trying to do what’s best for us. I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others would like to make you believe. But if there is something we think can help us, we’d definitely be open to it.”Presented with a scenario where the Patriots might trade a first- or second-round pick in the draft for a top player, he responded:“Sure. Just doing what’s best for the team. If there was a player out there that we feel like can help us, and it costs that, then we would consider doing that.”Wolf’s remarks are coming amidst a contract impasse between the Cincinnati Bengals and their star defensive end, Trey Hendrickson. The deadlock in contract negotiations between the parties has been on for months, leading to the player’s refusal to report for training camp. Although he has eventually reported for the camp, Hendrickson has refused to participate in practices.The former New Orleans Saints player led the league with 17.5 sacks in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. A First-Team All-Pro selection in 2024, he has earned a Pro Bowl selection for four straight seasons since 2021.What it would take to trade Trey HendricksonSports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has reported that the Bengals’ offer to Trey Hendrickson is significant in per-annual average. However, the reported deal does not have as many guarantees as the NFL veteran would want.According to a report by The Athletic, the Bengals have been contacted by multiple teams concerning a trade involving Hendrickson. However, the franchise is reportedly asking for “a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick” as part of the trade deal.Wolf’s admission about the Patriots’ willingness to trade a first- or second-round draft pick may be a hint at a potential Hendrickson trade by them. However, the situation is still developing, and the coming days may see it rapidly unfolding as the regular season approaches.