Julian Edelman has had a successful career with the New England Patriots. He won three Super Bowl titles with the AFC East squad and was the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LIII. Those credentials made him a member of the Patriots’ All-2010s Team.

Now that he has retired as a player, he continues to impart football wisdom to players seeking advice. However, he must have riled Patriots fans after appearing at the New York Giants training camp for the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Julian Edelman getting the ire of Patriots fans after visiting Giants camp

In his Instagram account, Edelman shared photos of him talking to Giants head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones. While the nature of his visit remains a secret, he was intently looking at the team’s practice and ready to give pointers.

Julian Edelman’s interaction with the Giants had one Patriots fan furiously commenting:

“Edelnut what the f**k are you doing”

A reaction to Edelman’s visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

Another Instagram user said:

“You still have time to erase this and all would be forgiven”

A reaction to Edelman's visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

Here are other reactions regarding Julian Edelman’s visit to the New York Giants training camp

A reaction to Edelman’s visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

A reaction to Edelman’s visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

A reaction to Edelman’s visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

A reaction to Edelman’s visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

A reaction to Edelman’s visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

A reaction to Edelman’s visit to the Giants training camp in 2023.

As the last commenter remembered, the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots twice during the Tom Brady era. To Julian Edelman’s defense, he wasn’t a Patriots player when the Giants thwarted the Patriots’ hopes for a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII.

The former Kent State standout joined the Patriots as a seventh-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Therefore, he was already with the team when Eli Manning and company defeated them again in Super Bowl XLVI. The Philadelphia Eagles were the other team to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, with Brady as their starter.

New England’s two Super Bowl defeats against the Giants are still fresh in Patriots fans’ memories. That’s why they have difficulty processing one of their legends helping a team that tormented them twice.

But conspiracy theorists might jump into the thought process of the commenters who speculated that Edelman is “scouting for the Patriots.” After all, the two teams will face in Week 12 at MetLife Stadium.

Julian Edelman’s former team has fallen on hard times

The Patriots are the only team Julian Edelman played for in his 12-season NFL career. He played his final year in 2020 when the team finished 7-9 with former NFL MVP Cam Newton as their starting quarterback.

Since then, the Patriots have had one winning season (10-7 in 2021) followed by another losing cause (8-9 last year). However, New England hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019. The team’s recent struggles must have some Patriots fans longing to have the glory days back.

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 608 votes