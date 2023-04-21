The New England Patriots might be up to something during the 2023 NFL draft. The team hosted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, one of the top prospects in the position, and who might be available when the team gets on the clock with the 14th pick.

Levis is a polarizing prospect. Although he has one of the strongest arms in the entire draft class, there are a lot of flaws in his game, especially with his footwork and his ability to read opposing defenses. He could transform into a great quarterback in the NFL, but clearly it's going to take a lot of time and patience.

A popular pro comparison for Levis is Josh Allen, who also had a strong arm but needed years to develop into a great quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Even so, Patriots fans are not happy with the possibility of taking Levis seven days from now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th. An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th.

Johnny Quarantine 🥇 @ADeeHD @RapSheet Bill is just doing this in hopes some AFC gets ahead of them and takes him, thus submarining an AFC rival for years to come. This is a chess move, & bill knows Levis is trash. @RapSheet Bill is just doing this in hopes some AFC gets ahead of them and takes him, thus submarining an AFC rival for years to come. This is a chess move, & bill knows Levis is trash.

Why is Will Levis being compared to Josh Allen? Can he become an NFL star?

It is fair to compare the situations of Josh Allen and Will Levis, but one cannot forget that in this story there is also Carson Wentz and several others who did not work out in the NFL despite having good athletic attributes.

Even more, players who fall into ideal situations, as in the case with Allen and the Bills, are more the exception than the rule. Understanding the game and being smart, in the end, are vital attributes in the NFL.

NFL combine

Should the Patriots take Will Levis in the first round?

It's not even worth discussing whether Levis is a first-round talent because it's expected that he won't make it past the first night. What cannot be assumed is that, by having a predraft process and attributes similar to Josh Allen, the result will be the same. That's not how things work.

If the Patriots get the Kentucky product, they need to be willing to be patient with the player, who won't become an overnight star. It can happen, of course. It's not inconceivable, especially with such an obvious example in recent years.

It just won't be easy.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes