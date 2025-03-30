Patriots HC Mike Vrabel reveals one "critical" ingredient for success in 90-man roster

The New England Patriots are in full rebuild mode, and coach Mike Vrabel is making it clear that competition will be the driving force behind their rise. The Patriots have missed the playoffs for three seasons but are looking to change that scenario in 2025.

The Patriots have aggressively reshaped their roster, especially on the defensive front.

"We're continuing to find ways to strengthen the roster, to improve our roster, to add competition," Vrabel said while talking to Judy Battista from NFL Network. "I think that's something that's critical in a 90-man roster is that there's competition throughout the roster.

"We were able to add what we feel like are premium players at every level of the defense that can help us," the Patriots HC added.

New England opened its purse in free agency and landed some of the most coveted defensive players on the market.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams, an important piece of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning defense, signed a massive four-year, $104 million deal. The Pats also locked in top free agent cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year, $60 million contract.

Vrabel is also reuniting with Harold Landry. The Patriots have signed the pass rusher to a three-year, $43.5 million deal. Linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga will also add depth and toughness to the front seven.

Vrabel still has the 2025 NFL draft to fortify his roster. He's focused on keeping the competition fierce across the entire roster and setting the tone for a new Patriots era.

Julian Edelman has special message for Mike Vrabel concerning 2025 NFL Draft

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has a clear message for Mike Vrabel: Protect Drake Maye at all costs.

The team is holding the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the franchise legend is urging the coach to prioritize the offensive line over skill players.

"I want to protect Drake, whatever that entails," Edelman said on the 'Dudes on Dudes podcast.' "For me, whatever it takes to get protection, I think you want to protect him before you want to get him weapons."

The Patriots offensive line was a disaster last season, ranking 29th overall.

