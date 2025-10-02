Patriots icon bashes Shedeur Sanders after controversy erupts around Browns QB's "mime interview"

David Andrews did not hold back after Shedeur Sanders turned his latest media session into an unconventional display, labeling the rookie quarterback’s approach “childish&quot; on X on Wednesday. The Patriots’ former center and two-time Super Bowl winner reposted a clip of Sanders’ silent exchange with reporters.Sanders is currently slotted third on Cleveland’s depth chart behind rookie starter Dillon Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco.“One of the more childish immature things I’ve seen haha,” Andrews wrote in response to the clip on X.Shedeur Sanders chose not to use his voice when asked about his standing on the roster after Cleveland demoted Flacco in favor of Gabriel. Instead, the fifth-round pick mouthed his answers, sparking immediate reaction around the league.Shedeur Sanders’ silent answers linked to Rex Ryan's criticismNFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: ImagnAccording to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shedeur Sanders’ decision to mime was rooted in frustration over recent remarks from Rex Ryan.The former Jets coach tore into Sanders earlier in the week, blasting him on ESPN’s &quot;Get Up&quot; for boasting about his ability while failing to win a role higher on the Browns’ chart.&quot;Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that,&quot; Ryan said.&quot;If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback; you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now.&quot;Cleveland officially elevated Dillon Gabriel on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s London matchup with Minnesota. At 1-3, the Browns are searching for answers after producing only 10 points in last week’s loss to Detroit. Joe Flacco has thrown two touchdowns against six interceptions across four starts.Gabriel, a left-handed passer drafted in the third round, saw brief action in two earlier blowouts. He connected on all three passes for 19 yards and a score against Baltimore in Week 2 and logged a single incompletion versus Detroit.Coach Kevin Stefanski, while praising Gabriel and maintaining Flacco’s role as a captain, offered little clarity about Sanders’ place.“This is not about one person,” Stefanski said, noting his confidence in Gabriel’s preparation since joining the team.Pressed specifically about why Flacco remains the No. 2, Stefanski gave no elaboration beyond confirming the veteran holds that spot.Cleveland’s offense has been among the league’s least effective through four weeks, with inconsistent line play and a revolving door at quarterback. Flacco has completed just 58 percent of his passes, ranking near the bottom of the NFL.Once considered a first-round talent, Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round amid concerns about maturity and handling pressure.