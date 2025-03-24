Patriots insider compares Stefon Diggs' visit to Randy Moss days, drops latest update on progress towards signing

One of the New England Patriots' priorities for the season was adding a true #1 wide receiver, who could become the go-to guy for quarterback Drake Maye. They believed Chris Godwin was the man for the job and reportedly offered him a massive deal. However, he turned it down and signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

The Patriots did not enter the DK Metcalf sweepstakes, which the Pittsburgh Steelers won with a second-round pick, neither did they show a keen interest in signing Cooper Kupp, who joined the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million deal. After missing out on the best wideouts available, New England turned its attention to a less enticing option in Stefon Diggs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran wasn't seen as a viable option for teams looking for a #1 wide receiver as he's still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season. However, Patriots insider Mike Reiss believes the team should bring him in and compared the signing to the franchise adding Randy Moss in 2007. He said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm on the Stefon Diggs hype train. I think he'd be amazing here. It reminds me a little bit of when Randy came over in 2007. A lot of people had questions,'How would he fit in here?' But when you dug in a little deeper, you realized Randy would fit in really good here."

Ad

Reiss claimed reports of Diggs' troublesome attitude are overblown and provided an update on the Patriots' pursuit of him:

"Stefon's had some things happen in Buffalo and Minnesota, things haven't always been great. But last year in Houston, you talk to people and they loved him down there... [The Patriots] are going to keep in touch with him. There's a possibility they could sign him and nothing feels like it's imminent. Though, they are going to keep in touch over the next couple of weeks."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patriots insider implores team to sign Stefon Diggs

While Mike Reiss believes Stefon Diggs would instantly become the Patriots' top receiver, NFL.com's Mike Giardi is apprehensive about the veteran being the #1 option on offense that the team needs. However, he believes signing the former Houston Texans star on a short-term deal is worth the risk.

On Patriots Press Pass, he said:

"[Signing Diggs] seems like it's worth a dice roll at this point. Just based on, 'This is our room, we got problems'. And if he can be 85% to 90% of what he was before the injury, at some point during the season, then that's our best receiver. Period. End of story."

Ad

Expand Tweet

New England has yet to act on its interest and sign Stefon Diggs. However, neither the team nor the player has a better option than the other, and they could agree on a deal soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.