Patriots insider urges Mike Vrabel to draft Travis Hunter with No. 4 overall pick after whiffing on Chris Godwin, Cooper Kupp in free agency 

The New England Patriots had a disappointing 4-13 campaign last season under Jerod Mayo. With Mike Vrabel at the helm, the team will be looking to regain former glory this upcoming season.

Vrabel and his team have the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL draft. And Patriots insider Karen Guregian urges them to consider drafting Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter with this pick.

On Monday, she spoke about how the team missed out on bringing in the likes of Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp in free agency. Guregian believes that the Patriots should not have second thoughts about picking the 2024 Heisman winner if he falls to No.4 on the board.

"So what happens if Travis Hunter falls No.4 and he's available when the Patriots are poised to make their opening pick in the draft? Do they pass on the bluechip prospect, who is a dual threat cornerback and receiver, because their starting corners are set? Do they draft a left tackle instead, out of desperation because many pundits believe Hunter should play cornerback in the NFL?" Guregian questioned.

"Answer: They better not. If they do, they're crazy. Privately, the Patriots consider Hunter not only the best cornerback in the draft, but the best receiver as well."

Mike Vrabel and his team already have Christian Gonzalez as their cornerback. They also brought in Carlton Davis this free agency on a three-year $60 million deal to provide more options on the depth chart.

Despite this, Karen Guregian believes that drafting Hunter could further help the team alleviate their performance both on offense and defense. At the moment, the Colorado star is projected to be a top-three pick in April.

Mike Vrabel gives Travis Hunter a lesson about his own two-way NFL career during the Scouting Combine

Travis Hunter was one of the prospects invited to this year's Combine. However, he did not participate in the workouts and spent his time doing interviews with teams. He also got the opportunity to meet with Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.

During an interview with NFL Network last month, Vrabel spoke about his interaction with Hunter. He told the Colorado star about his own experience as a linebacker who transitioned to tight end.

"I'm sure Travis doesn't even know, but we were kind of jawing back and forth as he left last night," Vrabel said. "And I said, 'You're not the only one that played two ways. There were some other guys that did this too. He kind of looked at me, and we laughed."

If Hunter does join the Patriots, Mike Vrabel's own two-way experience could prove to be beneficial to his development in the NFL.

