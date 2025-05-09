Patriots legend Deion Branch has high praise for Stefon Diggs' move to New England

Former NFL wide receiver Deion Branch had high praise for New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Thursday.

While appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams, Branch detailed his belief that Diggs was one of the best receivers in the league, and a player that other players try to emulate their game like. He also outlined how Diggs was exactly what New England needed at the WR position.

"Stefon is a dawg. I love everything about the young man's game. He's a dawg. He's exactly what we need at that receiver position. He's a guy that, this guy loves the game of football... He's a complete receiver. He's the reason why all these young men that are in high school and college are walking around talking about, 'I'm him,' that's where you're getting this from."

Diggs signed a three year contract, worth a maximum amount of $69 million with the New England Patriots this offseason after spending last season with the Houston Texans. After starting the 2024 campaign strong, Diggs tore his ACL, something that required surgery and forced the longtime Buffalo Bills receiver to miss the remainder of the year.

At the time of his season ending injury, Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns for the Texans.

Can Stefon Diggs return to his best after serious knee injury?

When healthy, Diggs has proven that he is one of the best receivers and players in the National Football League. He is an elite route runner, has strong hands, and is also quick and agile. However, now at the age of 31 years old and coming off a serious knee injury, there are questions about whether Diggs will ever be able to find his previous form again.

However, even if he is not fully the player he once was, Diggs will be the best receiver QB Drake Maye has played with since entering the NFL. New England struggled at WR in 2024 and desperately needed to acquire someone to help their star QB moving forward. If Diggs can find his previous ability again, Diggs and Maye have the chance to become one of the top QB, WR duos in all of football in 2025.

