Patriots opponents 2023: Bill Belichick vs Aaron Rodgers headlines potential fixtures

The New England Patriots have long been the dominant force in the AFC West. But with Aaron Rodgers coming into the division and Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa improving, Bill Belichick's side are, for some, at the bottom of the division.

With the NFL announcing the fixtures for next season on Friday, we will get a good idea of how New England will start their campaign, as well as finding out about some "highlight" matchups.

Per NFL.com, here is the list of New England's fixtures both home and away next season.

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers and Belichick's Patriots a highlight matchup

Belichick and Rodgers

New England defeated the Jets both times last season (22-17 in Week 8 and 10-3 in Week 11), but now with Aaron Rodgers, they will be tougher to beat next season.

The Jets, for many, are big favorites for the AFC East, despite Allen and the Bills being one of the best teams in the conference.

Belichick has always loved battling against veteran quarterbacks and now, he gets Rodgers twice next year. Depending on how long he stays in New York, maybe the year after as well.

New England Patriots have a tough schedule

New England Patriots

The Patriots will play the Bills and Dolphins twice as usual, but looking at their other opponents, New England has it tougher than most.

In addition to the Jets, they face the Bills and Dolphins twice. New England will also take on the Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, Broncos, Chargers, and Saints.

With Mac Jones reportedly on the outer in New England, coming up against a tough division along with a host of playoff teams from last year, it has the potential to be a down year for Belichick's team.

