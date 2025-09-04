  • home icon
  Patriots owner Robert Kraft makes feelings known on building a Bill Belichick statue following Tom Brady

Patriots owner Robert Kraft makes feelings known on building a Bill Belichick statue following Tom Brady

By Nishant
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:34 GMT
Robert Kraft, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick (Credits: Imagn Images)
Robert Kraft, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick (Credits: IMAGN)

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowls in two decades, winning six. The franchise honored the legendary quarterback by installing his statue outside Gillette Stadium on August 8.

On Wednesday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked if the franchise also plans to build a statue for Belichick.

"When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for Tommy and Bill when their respective careers were over, playing and coaching," Kraft said.
"When Bill’s coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 NFL season and won his record-seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy in his first year there. He bid farewell to the Gridiron for good in February 2023. The five-time Super Bowl MVP inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports, swapping football for a mic in the 2024 NFL season.

Bill Belichick stayed in New England for four more years. The Patriots failed to make it to the playoffs in the 2020 NFL season for the first time since 2008. While they managed to return to the postseason the following year, their journey ended in the Wild Card round itself.

After two more losing seasons, 8-9 in 2022 and 4-13 in 2023, Belichick parted ways with the franchise. He agreed to coach the North Carolina Tar Heels in December last year for $10 million annually and made his debut earlier this week.

Bill Belichick's disappointing debut with UNC

Bill Belichick was on the sidelines for the North Carolina Tar Heels for the first time on Monday. His NCAA coaching journey started with a bitter loss as the TCU Horned Frogs crushed UNC in their season opener.

North Carolina took the lead in the first quarter, but it was probably the only thing they celebrated that night. TCU equalized a few minutes later and scored two field goals and a touchdown to take a 13-point lead going into halftime.

TCU's three more TDs in the third quarter suffocated any hopes of a miracle. They capped it off with another touchdown to finish the game with a 48-14 scoreline.

Many big names turned up for the game, including Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, NBA legend Michael Jordan, and NFL legend Randy Moss. Belichick's team is scheduled to host the Charlotte 49ers in their second game on Saturday.

