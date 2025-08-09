  • home icon
  Tom Brady takes brutal jab at Jets fans after Patriots statue reveal in Foxborough

Tom Brady takes brutal jab at Jets fans after Patriots statue reveal in Foxborough

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 09, 2025 05:30 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

On Friday, Tom Brady made history with the New England Patriots, as he played 20 seasons with the team. He became the first player in the franchise's history to be honored with a statue outside Gillette Stadium on Friday.

During the reveal ceremony, the retired 7x Super Bowl champion decided to use the opportunity to troll the Patriots' division rivals, the New York Jets. Tom Brady did not mince his words when taking a jab at the AFC East team and its fans after unveiling his statue in Foxborough.

"But in the end, this statue isn't just for Pats fans," Brady said. "It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third."
During his stint with the Patriots, Brady put up a 31-8 record against the Jets. Since his departure and retirement in 2020, the team has consistently performed well against its division rivals. In five seasons, they have put up an 8-2 record.

In 20 seasons, Tom Brady played a total of 285 games for the Patriots. The retired quarterback tallied a total of 74,571 yards and 541 TDs passing for the team while winning six Super Bowls with them. Brady won his seventh Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season.

Tom Brady reflects on parenthood amid success in the NFL

Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, share two children. After his retirement, the 7x Super Bowl champ has been spending time with his children while focusing on being a good parent.

On Tuesday, Brady reflected on the topic of parenthood in his 199th newsletter.

"Being a great football player didn't make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact- from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and provide," Brady said.
"You won't be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way. But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of intergrity and purpose."

Tom Brady finalized his divorce from Bundchen in October 2022. Despite this, they continue to co-parent their children together, while the supermodel started a new romantic relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

Brady, on the other hand, continues to enjoy his single life while making memories with his children.

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Ruth John S
