Patriots player arrested: Which guns was Jack Jones bringing into New England?

New England Patriots Jack Jones was taken into custody on Friday night from Boston Logan International Airport shortly after trying to get aboard with two guns.

When Jones passed his checked-in baggage through the airport screening checkpoint, the guns were found. Additional ammo was believed to be in his luggage, too.

According to numerous publications, Jones is being prosecuted on many counts, including illegal possession of loaded guns, large-capacity dangerous device and ammunition without having an identity card.

Matt Tympanick @TympanickLaw



Yeah, he isn’t going to be a Patriot for much longer. @_AndrewCallahan twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan Patriots CB Jack Jones was arrested for attempting to bring firearms aboard a flight, sources confirm.



Per Massachusetts State Police, a state trooper was called to a Logan airport security checkpoint at approx. 5:30 p.m. Jones was charged with 2 counts of each of the following: Patriots CB Jack Jones was arrested for attempting to bring firearms aboard a flight, sources confirm.Per Massachusetts State Police, a state trooper was called to a Logan airport security checkpoint at approx. 5:30 p.m. Jones was charged with 2 counts of each of the following: https://t.co/tkZIINNjcD Jack Jones is looking at a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 2.5 years to 10 years in prison for the feeding device. Mass. Gen. Laws Chapter 269 Subsection 10(m).Yeah, he isn’t going to be a Patriot for much longer. @PatsBuzz Jack Jones is looking at a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 2.5 years to 10 years in prison for the feeding device. Mass. Gen. Laws Chapter 269 Subsection 10(m). Yeah, he isn’t going to be a Patriot for much longer. @PatsBuzz @_AndrewCallahan twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Airports have stringent security procedures, requiring a person carrying a firearm to declare the same at baggage claim, which Jones apparently didn't.

Jack Jones will be charged in East Boston District Court next week, and bail for the purported offense has reportedly been fixed at $50,000. Whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf hasn't yet been ascertained at this time.

In an announcement, the Patriots acknowledged Jones' arrest. Their message read:

"We have been informed that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We won't be making any further comments at this time while we gather more information."

Mark Daniels @ByMarkDaniels Jack Jones is incredibly talented, but none of that will matter if he can't get his life together.



- Kicked out of USC for academics

- Arrested at a Panda Express for commercial burglary

- Suspended from Arizona State in 2020

- Suspended for 2 games from Patriots in 2022 Jack Jones is incredibly talented, but none of that will matter if he can't get his life together.- Kicked out of USC for academics- Arrested at a Panda Express for commercial burglary - Suspended from Arizona State in 2020- Suspended for 2 games from Patriots in 2022

Will Jack Jones play for New England Patriots in 2023?

In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jones was chosen by the New England Patriots as the 121st overall pick. He appeared in 13 games during his first season in 2022. Jones has made 30 tackles in New England, along with a pair of interceptions and one forced fumble.

The cornerback will be held in detention until his arraignment if his close companions don't post bail, which means his participation in 2023 is in doubt.

John Keil @JohnnyKeil617 Thanks for the memories Jack Jones.



Thanks for the memories Jack Jones. https://t.co/QAtGyxqglI

Jack Jones was expecting an exciting 2023 season, hoping to break into the first team.That could be severely impacted by his arrest.

This is not the first time Jones has gotten himself in trouble. He was kicked out from college for poor academic performance. A few days later, he and two others were taken into custody for trying to force their way into a Panda Express. He also got a suspension from Arizona State for breaking the team's regulations.

Due to a knee injury, he missed the final four games of the 2022 season. He was also punished for the final two weeks for allegedly showing up late to rehab practice.

