Patriots QB Drake Maye shows love to fiancée Ann Michael Hudson's all-black party fit

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye couldn't help but gush over his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, and her new social media update.

The two, who became engaged in January 2025, have been dating since middle school.

On Sunday, Hudson shared an Instagram carousel of photos of herself with friends wearing an all-black getup. Her caption was:

"Keeping things formal around here."

Maye commented on Hudson's post with a heart-eyes emoji

"😍."

Drake Maye's reaction to fiancée Ann Michael Hudson' IG post

This recent exchange contributes to the couple's mounting tally of public displays of affection since becoming engaged earlier this year.

The couple's romance started years before Maye's NFL fame. They began dating about 2015 when they were both around 12 years old, according to Pro Football Network.

Their romance persisted throughout high school and into college at the University of North Carolina. Hudson graduated with a degree in Business with minors in entrepreneurship and conflict management, and Maye majored in Business Administration.

Both have sporting families. Drake Maye's father was a quarterback at UNC and played briefly in the NFL, and Hudson's father was a football player at Wofford College. Hudson also played sports in high school as a team captain on the varsity softball, field hockey, and cheerleading teams.

Drake Maye and his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, enjoy the NFL offseason

Before their latest social media interaction, the pair had spent spring break vacations in Jamaica and Mexico. Drake Maye was involved in golfing activities while on vacation in Mexico with friends, whom he later associated with his style of football during a visit to the "Up & Adams" show.

"I think it helps the mindset. You hit a few bad shots, it's like maybe having a bad play or two in a game. I think it helps the mindset of, you know, 'hey, you know, maybe get the next shot, or hey get the next play,' same type mindset," Drake Maye said.

The engagement of the couple was on January 15, 2025, while they were on holiday in Cancún, Mexico. Hudson shared beach engagement photos on Instagram with the caption:

"Love doing life with you. Can't wait to marry you!"

Although they have not announced their wedding date, Hudson recently expressed how much she was anticipating it by sharing "Counting down the days" on Instagram, three months after they got engaged.

